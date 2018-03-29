Anglo-Welsh Cup final: Bath v Exeter Chiefs (Fri)

Joe Simmonds (right) played in Exeter's win at Bath on 23 March and keeps his place

Anglo-Welsh Cup final Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath make seven changes to the side beaten by Exeter in the Premiership on 23 March for Friday's rearranged Anglo-Welsh Cup final at Kingsholm.

Jonathan Joseph and Taulupe Faletau are among those to drop out of the squad.

Exeter's team shows two changes to the starting XV they were due to field on the original date for the game, which was postponed because of heavy snow.

Joe Simmonds replaces Gareth Steenson at fly-half and Stu Townsend starts at scrum-half instead of Will Chudley.

Bath could give a debut off the bench to French prop Victor Delmas, who only arrived at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday.

Friday's match will be their first senior final for 10 years, since beating Worcester on the same ground in 2008 to win the European Challenge Cup.

Exeter, meanwhile, are contesting their fourth successive Anglo-Welsh final, with Kai Horstmann skippering the side on his 100th appearance.

After beating Northampton at Sandy Park in 2014 to win the club's first trophy in 143 years, Exeter were narrowly beaten by Saracens and Leicester in the last two finals.

Bath: Homer; Banahan, Hurrell, Wilson, Vuna; Burns, Cook; Obano, Charles, Knight, Douglas, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Bayliss, Phillips.

Replacements: Walker, Noguera, Delmas, Charteris, Grant, Green, Priestland, Atkins.

Exeter: Cordero; O'Flaherty, Hendrickson, Devoto, Short; J Simmonds, Townsend; Low, Innard, Holmes, Salmon, Dennis, Kvesic, Salvi, Horstmann (capt).

Replacements: Malton, Kenny, Owlett, Van der Sluys, Freeman, Snow, Steenson, Strong.

