Sam Jones: Wasps flanker retires aged 26 because of injury

Sam Jones played 118 times for Wasps

Wasps flanker Sam Jones has retired on medical advice at the age of 26 after failing to recover fully from an injury sustained at an England training camp.

Jones fractured his fibula and suffered significant damage to his ankle during a judo session in October 2016.

He has not played a first-team match since and has now been advised to quit.

"The decision was made for me, which was tough to hear, but it's a decision that I understand is in my best interests," said uncapped Jones.

"I'd like to thank the players who have kept me going through this long spell. Being injured can be extremely difficult, but having them around has made the process a lot easier to cope with.

"I must also thank the medical and conditioning staff at Wasps who have invested time in trying to mend me. It was an unenviable task and I'm sure they won't be too sorry to see the back of me.

"And I am really grateful to the countless people who have sent well-wishes and support over the last 18 months or so. I'm sorry the outcome wasn't what we all hoped for."

Jones, who played 118 times for Wasps after coming through the club's academy, added: "For me, getting selected for England based on my club form was a huge achievement and I'm proud that was my last contribution to the game."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "He was destined to be a Wasps legend and a club captain and I'm sure those things would have led to many England caps.

"Whatever Sam turns his hand to, I'm sure he will make a success of it."