European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Gareth Anscombe returns for Cardiff at Murrayfield

Challenge Cup quarter-final: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland (MW), Radio Wales AM, Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Edinburgh welcome back Scotland hooker Stuart McInally in one of four changes for Saturday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Cardiff Blues.

Jordan Lay, WP Nel and Fraser McKenzie also come in to the pack as Darryl Marfo, Neil Cochrane, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis make way.

Gareth Anscombe and Josh Navidi return to the Blues team.

Kristian Dacey replaces Matthew Rees, who is out for the season, and Dillon Lewis comes in for Scott Andrews.

Navidi's return means Josh Turnbull move back to lock with the Wales international joining Ellis Jenkins and Nick Williams in the back row.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 35-17 Ulster

Last week's man of the match against Ulster, Jarrod Evans, keeps his place.

"Our attacking game, we'd like to think, has the fundamentals and the capabilities of testing Edinburgh's strength in defence but we're fully aware it will be one of, if not the best defence we'll have faced recently," said head coach Danny Wilson.

"We've scored a lot of tries, we make a lot of line-breaks and have got a lot of x-factor players but what's really kicked on is our defence.

"Our defensive record is up there with the best in the Challenge Cup this year and that's given us this big opportunity this weekend."

McInally is back for Edinburgh following Six Nations duty

Edinburgh topped their pool in the group stages, winning five of their six matches. Their only defeat came away to Stade Francais in the final game when qualification had already been secured.

Richard Cockerill's side have scored 162 points in their three home Challenge Cup games so far this campaign and have also won their past six games in the Pro14, the latest away to Connacht.

"We've got a fantastic chance to make a deep run in Europe," said Cockerill.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh

"The boys will put everything on the field and I'd love people to feel they can come and support their team. We can then build this club into something it could really be.

"We've been watching Cardiff. They've been on good form - nearly as good form as us. They are a dangerous side who've played very well. We will need to be a very good team to win a European quarter-final, because you'd expect to come up against a good side.

"There is one thing that Edinburgh can't do and that is take things for granted. But, we are in a good position and have given ourselves a great chance to progress in Europe."

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn, D Fife, M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe, J van der Walt, N Fowles; J Lay, S McInally, WP Nel, F McKenzie (capt), G Gilchrist, M Bradbury, J Hardie, B Mata.

Replacements: N Cochrane, R Sutherland, S Berghan, L Carmichael, C du Preez, S Kennedy, D Weir, P Burleigh.

Cardiff Blues: G Anscombe; B Scully, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, O Lane, J Evans, T Williams, G Jenkins (capt), K Dacey, D Lewis, G Earle, J Turnbull, J Navidi, E Jenkins, N Williams.

Replacements: K Myhill, R Gill, A Peikrishvili, S Davies, M Cook, L Williams, G Smith, M Morgan.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Touch judges: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)and Thomas Charabas (Fra)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (Fra)