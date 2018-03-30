European Champions Cup quarter-final: Munster v Toulon (Sat)

Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway are back in the Munster team to face Toulon on Saturday

European Champions Cup quarter-final Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster have been boosted by the return from injury of Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon in Limerick.

The pair are among six changes with Stephen Archer and Grand Slam winners Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander also back in the side.

Zebo starts at full-back while Conway is named on the wing.

Captain O'Mahony and CJ Stander come into the back row after their international exploits.

EPCR European Player of the Year nominee Conor Murray starts at scrum-half and Archer joins Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall in the front row.

James Hart and Gerbrandt Grobler are in line to make their European bows for Munster off the bench.

Munster won their pool and secured home advantage against the three-times champions from France, who were among the three second-placed sides.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, S Arnold, R Scannell, A Wootton; I Keatley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), J O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Cronin, J Ryan, G Grobler, R Copeland, J Hart, JJ Hanrahan, D Sweetnam.