Champions Cup: Saracens' Owen Farrell fit to start against Leinster in quarter-final on Sunday

Farrell has recovered from a quad problem sustained during England's final Six Nations match against Ireland

Leinster v Saracens Date: Sun 1 Apr Time: 15:30 BST Venue: Aviva Stadium Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Owen Farrell has recovered from injury to start at fly-half for Saracens in their Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Sunday.

Farrell, 26, had been struggling with a quad problem, but has been declared fit to play at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

His fellow England internationals, prop Mako Vunipola and lock George Kruis, also return to the starting XV.

Captain Brad Barritt starts at inside centre after having surgery on a fractured cheekbone in midweek.

Leinster, who have six wins from six in this year's Champions Cup, have recalled a number of Ireland internationals after the Six Nations winners missed last weekend's trip to the Ospreys.

Rob Kearney comes in at full-back and in the centre Isa Nacewa is back to captain the side with Garry Ringrose outside him in the number 13 shirt.

Johnny Sexton partners Luke McGrath in the half-backs while Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong join Sean Cronin in the front row.

Dan Leavy will win his 50th Leinster cap at openside flanker.

Saracens: Goode; L Williams, Bosch, Barritt (c), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Figallo, Itoje, Kruis, Isiekwe, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Barrington, Lamositele, Day, Cowan, Spencer, Lozowski, Wyles.

Leinster: Kearney; McFadden, Ringrose, Nacewa (c), Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, Fardy, Leavy, Murphy.

Replacements: Tracy, McGrath, Porter, Ruddock, Deegan, McCarthy, Carbery, O'Loughlin.