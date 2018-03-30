Will Addison: Ulster sign Irish-qualified Sale Sharks centre

Will Addison will also offer Ulster another goal-kicking option

Sale Sharks centre Will Addison is to join Ulster in the summer in the hope of putting himself into contention to play his way into the Ireland squad.

Addison, 25, played for England's Under-20s but is Irish-qualified because of his family background.

A Sale statement said Addison would be leaving the club "to embark upon a new challenge with Ulster".

"We all wish him well in his desire to play international rugby," added Sale's director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Will. He has captained the side this season and the enthusiasm and desire he brings will be missed."

Penrith-born Addison spent almost 10 years with Sale and was a product of the club's academy.

He made his first-team debut for the Sharks in 2011 and has played over 100 games for the club.

Addison will also give Ulster another goal-kicking option after scoring over 150 points for Sale.

He can also play full-back or wing although centre is his specialist position.

Ulster's centre options include Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey and Darren Cave with Stuart Olding's future with the club yet to be determined after he was cleared of a rape charge earlier this week.