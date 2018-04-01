Scarlets: Welsh region to investigate allegations of racist chants

Parc y Scarlets had extra seating installed for the quarter-final

The Scarlets are to investigate claims of racist chants and behaviour during the Champions Cup quarter-final win.

Following the Welsh region's 29-17 win over La Rochelle, claims of racist behaviour from fans were made online.

"An investigation will be undertaken to understand the full facts and background of the incident before commenting further," said the Scarlets.

"We have a proud history of being a family club and events such as this are completely unacceptable."

It added: "The vast majority of the 15,500 sell-out crowd at Parc y Scarlets for the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final enjoyed a wonderful family-friendly occasion."

The Scarlets are into their first Champions Cup semi-final since 2007.