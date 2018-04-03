BBC Sport - Former Ireland player Jamie Heaslip names his worst room-mates

Jamie Heaslip's worst room-mate(s)

Former Ireland and Lions number eight Jamie Heaslip is asked to name his worst room-mate, and ends up naming more than just one...

After revealing his scariest room-mates were Johnny O'Connor and Phil Vickery, Heaslip moves onto Andy Powell, a Lions team-mate he stayed with during the 2009 tour to South Africa.

Heaslip was speaking to Ugo Monye and Chris Jones on the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

This clip is from Rugby Union Weekly, 26 March 2018.

