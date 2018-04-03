Phil Price: Prop to join Scarlets from Dragons permanently

Phil Price has represented Wales' Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 teams

Loose-head prop Phil Price has signed a permanent contract with Scarlets following his loan from the Dragons.

Price, 29, joined Scarlets on a short-term deal in January and has made six appearances.

As well as extending his loan until the end of the season, Price has agreed a contract with Scarlets for "2018-19 and beyond" according to the region.

After joining the Dragons in 2009, Price made 159 appearances for the Gwent region, scoring six tries.

"We've been impressed with Phil since he joined us at the start of the year, he's fitted in well to the squad and has grabbed the opportunity with both hands," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Having strength in depth is important if we want to continue to be competitive on both fronts, in the Pro14 and European Rugby Champions Cup."