Premiership: Sale Sharks v Wasps

James O'Connor had made 12 appearances for Sale Sharks this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sale Sharks make one change from the side that thrashed Worcester Warriors 58-25 as they welcome Wasps on Friday.

James O'Connor comes into the side to replace injured captain Will Addison, while Sam James moves to number 13.

Wasps make four changes as Josh Bassett, Matt Mullan, Kearnan Myall and Jack Willis all start against Sale.

Elliot Daly keeps his place in the starting line-up after overcoming a dislocated finger sustained in their defeat by Leicester Tigers on 25 March.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, James, O'Connor, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (capt), Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Beaumont, Curry, Cliff, James, McGuigan.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, Gopperth, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Myall, Willis, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Haskell, Simpson, De Jongh, Armitage.