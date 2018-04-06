Premiership: Harlequins v London Irish

Charlie Walker returns to Harlequins' side for the first time since the end of February

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Harlequins make eight changes for the visit of Premiership strugglers London Irish at the Stoop.

They include winger Charlie Walker, prop Joe Marler and England back row Jack Clifford, who makes a first start since October after shoulder surgery.

London Irish are forced to make two changes from their last Premiership meeting against Gloucester.

Back-row pair Arno Botha (calf) and Conor Gilsenan (ankle) are replaced by Max Northcote-Green and Jake Schatz.

Irish are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table with four games to play after just two Premiership wins all season.

But one of those victories came on the opening weekend against Quins at Twickenham.

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston:

"Last time at The Stoop against Bath, I was extremely impressed with the commitment and resilience the guys showed to claim a hard-earned win.

"We'll be looking to build on that and get some momentum back into our season going forward over the next few weeks and into next year.

"London Irish will give us the opportunity to put right a result from the opening day of the season - where, although we scored four tries, we seriously under performed on the day."

London Irish technical consultant Declan Kidney:

"I'm sure Quins will be looking to do a number on us after what happened on the opening day and that just spices up the task even more.

"We're treating the game as a one-off match, which you're able to do when you have a two-week break leading into a game, and I'm sure they are thinking the same.

"Confidence is a strange word in terms of perception because you could be winning all of your matches and be over confident.

"Just because the results haven't gone our way, it doesn't mean that confidence has been very low."

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Marchant, Saili, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Matthews, South, Luamanu, Robshaw, Clifford.

Replacements: Gray, Lambert, Collier, Merrick, White, Lewis, Lang, Alofa.

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, J. Williams, Lewington; Brophy Clews, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), McNally, Schatz, Northcote-Green, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Reid, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Basham, Steele, Bell, Tikoirotuma.

Referee: Ian Tempest.