Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester

Gloucester beat Exeter in a dramatic opening game of the season in September

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 8 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Exeter Chiefs make 13 changes to the side which beat Bath to win the Anglo-Welsh Cup last weekend.

Only Dave Dennis and Joe Simmonds are retained as England winger Jack Nowell returns to the bench after missing six weeks with an ankle injury.

Gloucester bring in Josh Hohneck and Tom Hudson to replace injured Val Rapava Ruskin and Jason Woodward.

Tom Savage and Ruan Ackermann come in for Jeremy Thrush and Ross Moriarty in a side showing four changes.

Former England back Billy Twelvetrees will play his 150th game for the Cherry and Whites if he comes off the replacements bench.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Radio Devon:

"It's a tough challenge this weekend against Gloucester who are flying high and looking really strong.

"We're coming off the back of winning our first trophy and excited about what the rest of the season brings.

"Gloucester have threats right across the board, they play quite an open style of rugby, Johan's done a great job pulling them together.

"They come at you from all angles, so the important thing is making sure we get ourselves right and making sure we get our prep right through the week but also our prep right into the game."

Exeter: Turner; Whitten, Slade, Hill, Woodburn; J Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Skinner, Hill, Dennis, Armand (capt), S Simmonds

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Holmes, Lees, Ewers, Townsend, Steenson, Nowell

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Trinder, Atkinson, Marshall; Williams, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa, Savage, Slater, Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Balmain, Thrush, Polledri, Braley, Burns, Twelvetrees