Nick Kennedy: Ex-London Irish director of rugby worried by rise in coaching changes

Nick Kennedy only saw his London Irish side win two Premiership matches this season

Nick Kennedy is worried that rugby union could develop a "hiring and firing culture" similar to football as more more money flows into the game.

Kennedy, 36, left his job as London Irish director of rugby last month with the club bottom of the Premiership.

"I think the turnover's getting higher and higher as money and pressure in the game continues to build," he said.

His exit followed the sacking earlier in the season of another English coach, Northampton's Jim Mallinder.

"The worry is it's becoming more like football," Kennedy told BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast.

"There's a ridiculous amount of money in football compared with rugby. We're nowhere near yet, but it's getting there.

"I just think whoever's in charge of rugby clubs needs to do a lot of research about the people in the job and the work going on behind the scenes.

"Players need to be spoken to, you need to look at all the evidence about who's coming through the academy, they need to have all the facts first."

Irish won just twice in the Premiership this term before Kennedy chose to leave when Declan Kidney and Les Kiss were brought in as technical consultant and head coach.

Having previously been in charge of the club's academy for three seasons, Kennedy led Irish to promotion from the Championship in his first season as director of rugby.

And the former London Irish lock admits this season's experiences have not put him off a return to management.

"The opportunity potentially came a bit too early at Irish," he said. "I probably wasn't ready but I'll always be grateful to London Irish for what I've learned.

"But, I'm exploring some options at the moment. I'm not one of those people who thinks I need to take a break and some time off while I'm out of a job, I'm always looking forward."