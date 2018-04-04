BBC Sport - Wales will qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series if they win in Hong Kong this week

'Hong Kong Sevens could change the face of women's rugby in Wales'

Wales women are set for what could be a landmark moment with the prospect of players turning professional should they win this week’s Hong Kong Sevens.

The winners of the competition will qualify for next year's World Rugby Sevens Series and captain Phillipa Tuttiett says they “could change the face of women's rugby”.

The Hong Kong tournament takes place from 5-6 April, with Wales drawn alongside Poland, Argentina and Belgium.

