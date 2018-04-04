Pro14: Scarlets in 'dog fight' for home advantage in play-offs

Steff Evans has passed a head injury assessment after going off injured on Good Friday

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said his side need to "park the European competition" and refocus on making the Pro14 play-offs.

The Welsh region made it through to the European Champions Cup semi-finals with their Good Friday win over La Rochelle.

Victory in their final three games would mean Pivac's side secure home advantage in the Pro14 play-offs.

"Our preference would be to play at home where we have a very good record," said former Fiji head coach Pivac.

"Otherwise you're looking at an away trip to Munster or the Cheetahs - we don't want that if we can help it."

Pivac added Saturday could be their last guaranteed home game if they fail to get home advantage in the play-offs.

"We've got a few players leaving and we want to go out and play well for them and for the fans," he said.

Pivac, who held informal talks about succeeding Warren Gatland as Wales coach, added: "Edinburgh are out of Europe so they've got one direction to head.

"Leinster and ourselves have got to juggle the two, but you would expect Leinster to win against the two Italian sides.

"We would expect them to come first and we're in a dog fight for second and third.

Pivac said their aim at the start of the season was to defend the league title and make the European play-offs, the latter they have already achieved.

The first of Scarlets' final three games is at home against Conference A high-flyers Glasgow Warriors, before away trips to Edinburgh and the Dragons.

Glasgow's DTH van der Merwe is set to face his former side at Parc y Scarlets

"Our focus now is Glasgow coming to town who are a very, very good side," added Pivac.

"Dave Rennie is a very good coach, I know him well, he's come into a side that's got good history in this competition, they're always there or there about.

"They play an attractive brand of rugby, they are absolutely flying in their conference and they'll be a huge threat."

The New-Zealand born coach added that Glasgow have the benefit of being out of Europe as the Scarlets did last year, so they have an opportunity to "freshen a lot of guys up".

"We really want to do well in both competitions and to do that it's a real test on the squad."

Pivac admitted his squad was a "bit thin in the back three with well documented injuries", but Steff Evans - who went off with a facial injury on Friday - has been cleared to play.

His fellow wing Paul Asquith is out for the rest of the season after suffering a suspected ruptured hamstring.