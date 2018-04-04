Pro14: Ospreys prepare for 'huge game' against Connacht

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans scored twice against Leinster

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht Rugby Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys will be looking for another Pro14 win over Irish opposition when they host Connacht on Friday.

They improved their prospects of Champions Cup qualification with a bonus point win over Leinster on 24 March.

"We've got to match our levels that we performed to against Leinster," said backs coach Gruff Rees.

"We're only as good as our next game and this Connacht game is a huge one for us."

Friday could potentially be Dan Biggar's final appearance at the Liberty Stadium before he leaves for Northampton Saints.

Rees is also departing at the end of the season, along with the likes of Rhys Webb and Ashley Beck.

Rees said: "I have a huge amount of respect and pride for how (Biggar) has has grown into a top quality professional player, and how he's matured as a man as well.

"There's a few others on the park on Friday with potentially their last home game, and I really hope supporters get behind those type of players."

Ospreys are currently a point above Connacht in Conference A, with a game in hand.

Rees said Ospreys' run of form in the league "is something to be reasonably satisfied with, but we know all it's done is set us up for the rest of the year".

"It's a huge game for Connacht in the context of their chase for Europe, but also for us to keep looking upwards."

He described Connacht as a "well-rounded group" with "good fire power", and that centre Tom Farrell "has been one of the finds of the season".

"They're evolving into a different type of rugby, but one that's got real quality written all over it."

Ospreys: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Connacht Rugby: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)