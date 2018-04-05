Wales reach Women's World Sevens Series qualifiers quarter-finals
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales have reached the quarter-finals of the Sevens World Series qualifiers in Hong Kong.
But they lost 12-5 to Belgium in the Pool C decider to finish second and will face South Africa in Friday's quarter-finals.
Wales earlier beat Poland 19-17 and Argentina 47-5 while Belgium beat the same opponents.
The knock-out games end in a final, the winners of which will be promoted to the next World Series.
Wales will go on to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.