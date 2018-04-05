Wales reach Women's World Sevens Series qualifiers quarter-finals

Jasmin Joyce is tackled
Jasmin Joyce played for Great Britain in the Sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Wales have reached the quarter-finals of the Sevens World Series qualifiers in Hong Kong.

But they lost 12-5 to Belgium in the Pool C decider to finish second and will face South Africa in Friday's quarter-finals.

Wales earlier beat Poland 19-17 and Argentina 47-5 while Belgium beat the same opponents.

The knock-out games end in a final, the winners of which will be promoted to the next World Series.

Wales will go on to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured