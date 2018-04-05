Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster (Fri)

Academy player Tom O'Toole will join Ireland skipper Rory Best in Ulster's front row

Guinness Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC TWO NI and BBC Alba, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Rory Best will return to captain Ulster in Friday's crucial Pro14 game against Edinburgh as prop Tom O'Toole is handed a debut for the Irish province.

The Ulster side shows seven changes from the defeat by Cardiff with Louis Ludik and Darren Cave in for Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy in the backs.

Matthew Dalton, Matthew Rea and Jean Deysel are drafted into the pack as Iain Henderson switches to lock.

Edinburgh name Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Duncan Weir at half-back.

The duo's inclusion are among six changes from last weekend's European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Cardiff Blues.

Phil Burleigh will make his first start at centre since January while Simon Berghan is drafted into the front row.

Ben Toolis returns to the second row to partner Grant Gilchrist while Jamie Ritchie is named in the back row alongside Magnus Bradbury and Bill Mata.

Ireland wing Gilroy was not considered for inclusion as he is subject to an internal IRFU and Ulster review after a sexually explicit WhatsApp message which he sent came to light during the recent trial in which players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted of rape.

In a message on Tuesday night, Gilroy said he was "deeply sorry for the hurt [his] message had caused".

Ulster go into the game 13 points behind Edinburgh who currently occupy the third and final play-offs spot in Conference B.

Defeat for the Irish province will end any faint hopes they have of clinching a play-offs spot and also further imperil their chances of securing European Champions Cup qualification for next season.

Only the top four teams in Conference B will earn a Champions Cup and Ulster are one point above fifth-placed Benetton going into this weekend's games.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Fife, M Bennett, P Burleigh, D van der Merwe; D Weir, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Lay, S McInally, S Berghan; B Toolis, G Gilchrist; M Bradbury, J Ritchie, B Mata. Replacements: N Cochrane, R Sutherland, WP Nel, L Carmichael, C du Prrez, S Kennedy, J van der Walt, C Dean.

Ulster: C Piutau; L Ludik; D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Best (capt), T O'Toole; M Dalton, I Henderson; M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel. Replacements: R Herring, T O'Hagan, R Ah You, A O'Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, A Curtis, T Bowe.