Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons

Chris Pennell returns at full-back after missing Warriors' heaviest defeat of the season at Sale with a head injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Worcester make three changes for the visit of high-flying Newcastle Falcons.

Full-back Chris Pennell (head injury) and Sam Lewis (ankle) both return, while prop Ryan Bower comes in for Ethan Waller (shoulder).

Newcastle wingers Vereniki Goneva and Sinoti Sinoti start after missing their European victory last time out.

Alex Tait and Sam Stuart keep their places, while winger Adam Radwan, the Challenge Cup's top try-scorer, could make his Premiership bow off the bench.

New Worcester signing Dorian Jones is named on the bench, along with flanker Marco Mama, who could make his first appearance since May 2017, following a pre-season MCL injury.

Starting with the defeat at bottom club London Irish, 11th-placed Warriors have wasted the chance to guarantee Premiership safety by losing three successive games. But they still start the day 10 points clear of Irish, who are at ninth-placed Harlequins.

Match facts

Newcastle have lost just once in their last nine Premiership games, 25-3 at reigning European champions Saracens.

The Falcons's only three Premiership away defeats this season have been against the current top three - Exeter, Saracens and Wasps.

Newcastle have only once at Sixways in the Premiership - and have never achieved a Premiership double over Worcester.

The Warriors have won just three times at home this season - against Northampton, London Irish and Gloucester.

If Dorian Jones makes his Warriors debut from the bench, he and father Kingsley Jones (who played in 2001-02) will become the first father and son to play for the club in the professional era.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Te'o, Willison, Adams; Shillcock, Arr; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, Barry, Spencer, Denton, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Haupt, Milasinovich, Kerrod, Kitchener, Mama, Dowsett, Jones, Hammond.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Stuart; Lockwood, Cooper, Wilson, Green, Robinson, Olmstead, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Lawson, Vickers, Davison, Witty, Chick, Hodgson, Waldouck, Radwan.

Referee: Christophe Ridley