Ali Price: Six Nations experience 'will only make me a better player'

Ali Price started against Wales but lost his place to Greig Laidlaw

Ali Price says his Six Nations experience will improve him as a player despite losing his position as Scotland's starting scrum-half.

After terrific autumn performances, Price was selected ahead of Greig Laidlaw for the opening match in Wales.

However, the Glasgow Warrior was relegated to the bench for the remainder of the tournament.

"The Wales game will only make me a better player, for the experience and the occasion," said Price.

"I'll not dwell on that, it's in the past. I always look to go out there and play the best that I can. Sometimes that doesn't happen and you've got to take it on the chin."

Despite having to make do with being Laidlaw's understudy, Price still played a key role off the bench in victories over France, England and Italy.

"In terms of how I finished the Six Nations, and the tournament as a whole, especially coming on for the last half an hour against Italy, I really enjoyed it," he said.

"My confidence was coming back throughout the tournament. I had my role to play off the bench in the last few games.

"I was happy with how I performed when I came on. I was able to put my imprint on the closing stages of games which helps to build the confidence.

"I've played in some big games now in my career and I can build on all of that."

Price is looking forward to taking on Pro14 champions Scarlets on Saturday

Price will return to club action this weekend as Warriors travel to Wales to face Pro14 champions Scarlets.

He believes Glasgow can learn lessons from Scotland's 34-7 thrashing against a Wales side that featured 10 Scarlets.

"There were a lot of players that played in that game that will be playing on the weekend," Price continued.

"Width of passing, line-speed and how they try and defend is fairly similar with Wales and Scarlets. We'll take stuff from it that we'll look to improve.

"They've got a good team. They're into the semi-finals of Europe and they're playing well at the moment. They like to counter-attack and have scored a lot of tries off turnover ball. They've got good runners.

"They've got threats over the ball so in terms of being physical at the breakdown that's something we're going to have to bring to the game. Whoever can win that battle I think will come out on top."