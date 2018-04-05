Denny Solomona: Sale wing banned for four weeks for homophobic slur

Solomona's ban was reduced from six weeks to four because of his good recent record and his conduct at the hearing

England and Sale wing Denny Solomona has been banned for four weeks for making a homophobic slur in the match against Worcester last month.

Solomona contested the charge but was found guilty by the RFU panel, and was given an initial six-week suspension.

This was reduced to four because of mitigating factors such as his recent record and conduct at the hearing.

Solomona is banned until 8 May, so will not play again this season unless Sale reach the Premiership play-offs.