Pro14: Southern Kings v Munster (Sat)

CJ Stander will captain Munster in South Africa

Pro14: Southern Kings v Munster Venue: Outeniqua Park, George Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC Sport website

CJ Stander will captain a Munster side to face Southern Kings which shows 10 changes from that which started last week's Champions Cup win over Toulon.

Head Coach Johann van Graan is able to introduce an all-international front row with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan all starting.

Second row Gerbrandt Grobler makes his second start of the campaign.

Munster are second in Conference A, 12 points behind Glasgow, while Kings lie bottom of Conference B, six adrift.

Jean Kleyn partners Grobler at lock, while the back row sees Dave O'Callaghan and Conor Oliver on either side of captain Stander.

Dan Goggin links up with Rory Scannell in midfield with full-back JJ Hanrahan and Academy winger Calvin Nash joining Alex Wootton in the back three.

Scrum-half James Hart partners Ian Keatley in the half-back pairing.

In managing player loads, and with Darren Sweetnam and Simon Zebo already ruled out, van Graan names six forwards in the replacements, including Dave Kilcoyne, who will make his 150th appearance for the province if called upon.

Southern Kings: M Banda; M Makase, J Nel, B Klaasen, Y Penxe; M Du Toit, G Masimla; S Ferreira (capt), S Coetzee, P Scholtz; S Greeff, B De Wee; A Ntsila, M Burger, R Lerm.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, J Forwood, L Pupuma, L Mtyanda, L Badiyana, R Von Rooyen, N Dukisa, L Vulindlu.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; C Nash, D Goggin, R Scannell, A Wootton; I Keatley, J Hart; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, G Grobler; D O'Callaghan, C Oliver, CJ Stander (capt).

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, B Scott, B Holland, J O'Donoghue, J Stafford, S Fitzgerald, R Copeland.

A much changed Munster side will take on the Southern Kings for the first time in the Guinness PRO14 on Saturday at Outeniqua Park, George (7.35pm/6.35pm Irish - live on TG4).