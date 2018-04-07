WRU National Cup: Newport beat Llandovery to reach final

Newport made nine changes to the side that lost to Llandovery last Friday

Newport booked their place in Welsh Rugby Union's National Cup final with a 16-12 victory over Llandovery.

Full-back Geraint O'Driscoll's try sealed the win for the Black and Ambers, with Matt O'Brien having a good afternoon with the boot.

Drovers fly-half Jack Maynard converted his own try, with full-back Lee Williams also getting on the score sheet.

Ebbw Vale take on Merthyr in the other semi-final at Pandy Park, Cross Keys.

The final will be played at the Principality Stadium on 29 April.