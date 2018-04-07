Bristol promoted back to Premiership after Ealing defeat

Bristol scored eight tries in their win at Nottingham on Friday

Bristol won the Championship title and were promoted back to the Premiership after second-placed Ealing Trailfinders were beaten 50-19 at Doncaster.

After a 60-17 triumph at Nottingham on Friday, Bristol knew they would be champions if Ealing failed to win.

And the result left Pat Lam's side 18 points clear at the top, with Ealing only able to earn 15 more points.

Bristol were promoted through the play-offs in 2015-16, but were relegated from the Premiership last season.

They will have finished top of the regular-season table in each of the last four seasons they have been in the Championship.

Ealing, meanwhile, will remain in the second tier next term as the play-offs were scrapped in favour of automatic promotion for the league winners.