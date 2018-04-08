Gethin Jenkins: Veteran prop signs new Cardiff Blues deal

From the section

Gethin Jenkins won the first of his record 129 Wales caps in 2002. He has also played in five Lions Tests

Wales' most capped player Gethin Jenkins has signed a contract extension to remain with Cardiff Blues until the end of the 2018-19 season, BBC Sport Wales understands.

The 37-year-old prop was influential during the Blues' recent run of eight consecutive victories.

That ended in his absence on Saturday against Cheetahs.

Jenkins was rested for that game and will join them in South Africa as they prepare to face Southern Kings next.

That game takes place on Saturday, 14 April in Port Elizabeth.