Worcester Warriors: Premiership strugglers report a £8.1m loss for 2016-17 season

Worcester Warriors' underlying loss for 2015-16, before taking into account the £20.4m written off by shareholders, was £6.6m

Premiership club Worcester Warriors have reported a pre-tax loss of £8.1m for the 2016-17 season.

Losses for the 12 months up to 30 June 2017 came after the club reported a pre-tax profit of £14.3m a year before.

The profit for 2015-16, however, came after the club's owners - who have put the Sixways side up for sale - wrote off loans worth £20.4m.

In the club's directors report for 2017 it says the Warriors remain reliant on shareholders for financial support.

The struggling top flight club's 2016-17 accounts, from their six-man board, were revealed by Companies House on 29 March 2018.

Warriors, in their third season back in the Premiership, lie 11th with three games left.

But, despite beating play-off hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday, they are still not safe from the threat of relegation.

They are now only nine points clear of bottom club London Irish, who are enjoying an end-of-season revival.

The club have had a turbulent season, which has seen Gary Gold succeeded as director of rugby by fellow South African Alan Solomons, while a major end-of-season reshuffle of their backroom team has already been announced.

But they still have England and Lions centre Ben Te'o on the payroll and last month announced a new contract for star South African scrum-half Francois Hougaard.

Warriors also had a change of chief executive last summer, Gus Mackay, having joined the board on 12 June 2017, to replace the outgoing Jim O'Toole, who officially departed 18 days later, the end of the time period which the accounts cover.