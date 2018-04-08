Dan Biggar's kicking tee replicated using 3D printing technology

Biggar said he values his kicking tee more than his keys or wallet

A revolutionary 3D printing technique has allowed Dan Biggar's boyhood kicking tee to be replicated.

Biggar has used the same kicking tee from his days with Gorseinon and Swansea school boys to British and Irish Lions tours.

But after 15 years of service it finally fell apart.

He turned to Cardiff University's School of Engineering, whose experts scanned the tee and printed out an exact replica - indents and all.

"I'm not particularly sentimental, it's more about routine, habit and feeling familiar," Biggar told WalesOnline.

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a creature of habit... whenever I've used another tee, it's never felt quite the same."

He added his original tee had been a "good servant over the years and hopefully the next once can do similar".

Biggar played his final home game for Ospreys on Friday after 10 years at the Liberty Stadium, and is due to leave the region at the end of the season to join Northampton Saints.