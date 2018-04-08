Ospreys sign Cheetahs tight-head prop Tom Botha for next season

Botha spent two years in France with Montpellier before returning to South Africa with Eastern Province Kings

Ospreys have signed Cheetahs tight-head prop Tom Botha for the start of next season.

The 27-year-old South African is the fourth new face for region's 2018-19 campaign and joins Scarlets duo Aled Davies and Scott Williams and Namibian international Lesley Klim.

Botha has played Super Rugby, but said he prefers the Pro14 as "it's based more on scrums and forward mauling".

"I love all the forward related stuff, that's the strong point of my game."

"I spoke to a few of the South Africans who have played for the Ospreys before I decided to sign, and they all said only good things... I can't wait," he said.

Dan Griffiths, rugby general manager at Ospreys, said Botha has a "wealth of experience playing and scrummaging against opposition from just about every major rugby nation".

"There was considerable interest in his services so we are pleased that Tom has agreed to come to the Ospreys this summer.