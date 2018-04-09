Cornish Pirates: Gavin Cattle praises team's mindset after Richmond win

Nicolas De Battista has scored seven tries in his last seven games

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle praised the attitude of his side after they beat Richmond 51-20 to go fourth in the Championship.

The Pirates ran in seven tries in their biggest win of the season, with Nicolas De Battista scoring a hat-trick.

"We spoke at half-time that there was a lot of opportunities created, but ultimately it was down to our mindset," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We had a big shift in that mindset and they delivered.

He continued: "We were a lot more clinical, a lot more intent in the carry and we scored points."

The win saw the Pirates move two points clear of Jersey and Doncaster

And Cattle was also keen to praise his triple try-scoring Argentine centre.

"I thought Nic was exceptional in defence. He's one of those unsung heroes really, his work rate is second to none and he's pretty lethal in the tackle area," he said.

"It's nice to see him get on the score sheet, I think that's his first hat-trick for us."