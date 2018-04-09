George North: Ospreys 'good fit' for Wales wing, says Brad Davis

George North (centre) has won 73 caps for Wales, scoring 32 tries

Ospreys defence coach Brad Davis believes the region could offer Wales wing George North the perfect platform to play his best rugby.

The British and Irish Lions player will return to Wales on a national dual contract next season after five years with Northampton Saints.

It would seem the Ospreys are now in a three-way fight with Cardiff Blues and Dragons to sign the 25-year-old.

"I think it [Ospreys] would be a pretty good fit for George," said Davis.

"If George was to come to the Ospreys I think we could provide a platform for him to showcase his talents and abilities."

Ospreys had been keen to hand North an immediate return to Welsh rugby, after Wales head coach Warren Gatland suggested the wing might be able to terminate his Northampton contract early.

The former Scarlets player has had a difficult spell with the Saints, missing their Premiership defeat to Sale in March with boss Alan Gaffney suggesting he did not want to play.

Ospreys hope the signings they have already made for next season - with Cheetahs tight-head prop Tom Botha the latest to sign up - will help persuade North to join them.

Securing European Champions Cup qualification next year could also be key to North's decision which region to join.

"I can't get inside George's head to ask him that question," said Davis.

"But every time a region says 'we're not going to sign him' I think that's good, we're still in the hunt then!"

The arrival of South African Botha follows the signing of Scarlets scrum-half Aled Davies and centre Scott Williams and Namibia international Lesley Klim for the 2018-19 campaign.

But North would clearly be seen as the big box office signing if Ospreys could beat off competition for him from Blues and Dragons.

Scarlets were also keen to sign him, but they are pressing on with other new signings while North makes up his mind where to go.

"With your recruitment strategy… being nailed on for a Champions Cup spot always helps. You can provide that carrot to the agent and the player you're trying to recruit," said Davis.

"Money is also a big issue.

"Hopefully we can show that, with the coaching staff we have here and the potential we've shown over the past few weeks, this is a good place for players to improve their game and play top end rugby."