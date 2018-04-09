Harlequins: John Kingston to leave as director of rugby at end of season

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston is to leave the club at the end of the season by mutual consent.

Kingston, 47, was promoted from head coach in April 2016 after Conor O'Shea left to become Italy coach.

He led the club to sixth in the Premiership and qualification for the European Champions Cup during his first season in charge.

But a poor run of form this season has seen his side win just seven Premiership matches out of 19.

Currently ninth with just three games to play, the latest of Quins' 12 league defeats this campaign came against struggling London Irish at home on Saturday, a performance Kingston labelled "not acceptable".

"The obstacles this season have been well documented and no one has been more disappointed by our results than me," Kingston said.

More to follow.