Scarlets confirm signing of Blommetjies from Cheetahs
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets have confirmed the signing of Cheetahs full-back Clayton Blommetjies.
The 27-year old full-back's move was announced by the South African club last week.
"We're pretty much done now and we'll roll out a couple of signings over the coming weeks - the main back three signing, and a few players re-signing from within, and one or two others from outside," coach Wayne Pivac said.
Another Cheetahs player, tight-head prop Tom Botha, has signed for Ospreys.