Pro14: Southern Kings v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Centre Rey Lee Lo scored in Blues' narrow defeat to Cheetahs last weekend

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Cardiff Blues Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Cardiff Blues have made eight changes for their vital visit to Southern Kings.

Blues' last-gasp loss to Cheetahs ended a six match unbeaten run, but they still have their sights on Champions Cup qualification and a Challenge Cup semi-final on 21 April.

Scott Andrews is given the nod in the front-row and Josh Turnbull coming into the second-row.

Nick Williams starts at number eight and Ellis Jenkins captains the side.

In the backs, Gareth Anscombe switches to full-back with Jarrod Evans partnering Tomos Williams at half-back, while Rey Lee-Lo returns to the centre.

Blues are fourth in Conference A, nine points adrift of Cheetahs with two league games to go, while Kings have only recorded one win.

Head coach Danny Wilson is seeking a big response from his side after defeat last weekend.

"We were all bitterly disappointed with the defeat to the Cheetahs, especially the manner of it, conceding a penalty try at the end following such a spirited comeback," he said.

"But considering everything the boys went through with a 55-hour journey due to the flight cancellations and just one short training session before we left Wales, their attitude was phenomenal.

"Now we simply have to beat the Kings to stay ahead of the Ospreys if we want to qualify for the Champions Cup next season."

Southern Kings: Masixole Banda; Michael Makase, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Yaw Penxe; Ntabeni Dukisa, Godlen Masimla; Schalk Ferreira (capt), Stephen Coetzee, Roussouw de Klerk, Bobby de Wee, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Lusanda Badiyana, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm.

Replacements: Tango Balekile, Justin Forwood, Luvuyo Pupuma, Lindokuhle Welemu, Khaya Majola, Rudi Van Rooyen, Alshaun Bock, Harlon Klaasen.

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Blaine Scully; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kirby Myhill, Scott Andrews, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins (Capt), Nick Williams.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Anton Peikrishvili, Damian Welch, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Quinton Immelman, Ruhan Meiring

TMO: Johan Greeff