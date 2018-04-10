Duncan Weir: Scotland and Edinburgh fly-half to join Worcester Warriors

Duncan Weir playing for Scotland against England
Duncan Weir (right) was part of the Scotland squad that beat England at Murrayfield during this year's Six Nations

Worcester Warriors have signed Scotland and Edinburgh fly-half Duncan Weir for the 2018-19 Premiership season.

The 26-year-old, capped 27 times, has signed a one-year deal at Sixways.

Weir, who is Worcester's 10th signing for next season, began his career at Glasgow Warriors in 2010 before moving to Edinburgh in 2016.

"Duncan is a top-class player who possesses experience at the highest level," said Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He will provide us with another outstanding option at fly-half."

Worcester, who are 11th in the Premiership having won six of their 19 games, have already re-signed Australian fly-half Jono Lance for next season.

Weir, who was told he would be leaving Edinburgh in February, added: "I am extremely excited to be moving to Sixways this summer to be part of a very talented squad.

"Warriors have shown this season that they can beat any team on their day and I am looking forward to working hard to help the club have a successful 2018-19 campaign."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured