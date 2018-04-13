Premiership: Gloucester v Harlequins

John Kingston was appointed director of rugby at Harlequins in April 2016 following a spell as head coach

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make six changes from the defeat by Exeter, with Jeremy Thrush and Jake Polledri back in the pack.

Full-back Jason Woodward, centre Billy Twelvetrees, scrum-half Callum Braley and fly-half Billy Burns also start.

Harlequins make five changes to the side which was beaten 35-5 by London Irish, as Jamie Roberts and Alofa Alofa returning in the back line.

Joe Gray starts at hooker, with captain James Horwill and George Merrick forming a new second-row partnership.

The game is the first since the announcement that Quins director of rugby John Kingston will leave the club at the end of the season.

Harlequins boss John Kingston:

"Everybody involved in it [the defeat by London Irish] was aware the performance was completely and utterly substandard.

"We have dusted ourselves down. Obviously it has been a slightly different week in light of the news we gave everybody on Monday afternoon.

"If anything, it has probably also propelled the group forward to resolve themselves to put in a far better performance this Saturday."

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Trinder; Burns, Braley; Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa; Slater (capt), Thrush; Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Balmain, Savage, Clarke, Ackermann, Vellacott, Hudson.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Marchant, Roberts, Alofa; Smith, Care; Marler, Gray, Sinckler, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Clifford, Robshaw, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Collier, South, Wallace, Lewis, Lang, Ibitoye.

Referee: Luke Pearce.