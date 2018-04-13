Premiership: Saracens v Bath

USA and Saracens winger Chris Wyles will retire from rugby at the end of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Chris Wyles makes his 250th appearance for Saracens, who make three changes from the side which thrashed Northampton 63-13 last time out.

Richard Wigglesworth returns at scrum-half as lock Dom Day and flanker Schalk Burger come into the pack.

Bath make one change from the side which lost 34-19 at home to Leicester for the trip to Allianz Park.

Tom Ellis comes in for the injured Matt Garvey at blindside flanker, with Charlie Ewels captaining the side.

Saracens: Williams; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Vunipola, Brits, Figallo, Day, Kruis, Isiekwe, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: George, Barrington, Longbottom, Rhodes, Earl, Spencer, Taylor, Goode.

Bath: Wilson; Banahan, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Knight, Ewels (capt), Stooke, Ellis, Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Noguera, Delmas, Phillips, Grant, Green, Burns, Homer.

Referee: Karl Dickson.