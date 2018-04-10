Pro14: Wiehahn Herbst set to miss rest of Ulster season

Wiehahn Herbst joined Ulster in 2014 after five season with Natal Sharks

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have received a blow ahead of Friday's game against Ospreys with Wiehahn Herbst likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old South African prop, who has made 73 appearances for Ulster, may have to undergo surgery on the injury.

Ulster revived their play-off hopes with an impressive victory over Edinburgh last week.

They sit eight points behind Edinburgh in the race for third place in Conference B.

However, Ulster have a game in hand on the Scots as they go into their final three matches.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster wing Tommy Bowe will retire at the end of the season

Home fixtures against Ospreys and Glasgow are followed by a Thomond Park encounter against Munster on 28 April.

The play-off quarter-finals take place the following weekend with the decider at the Aviva Stadium on 26 May.

Ospreys lie fifth in Conference A and they will arrive at Kingspan Stadium with confidence after winning their last four Pro14 games.