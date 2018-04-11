Edinburgh: WP Nel says belief not been eroded by losses

South African-born Scotland prop WP Nel has been with Edinburgh since 2012

Guinness Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website and app.

Prop WP Nel insists Edinburgh's confidence has not been dented by two successive damaging home defeats.

Cardiff Blues eliminated Edinburgh from the European Challenge Cup a fortnight ago, before Ulster took maximum points from a huge Pro14 clash at Murrayfield.

Victory over Scarlets on Saturday could ensure Edinburgh reach the league play-offs for the first time.

"It's two we kind of threw away and it's only us to turn it around this weekend," Scotland tight-head Nel said.

"We know how to play, what we want to do, and it's just for us to go out there and produce it again."

Third-placed Edinburgh are eight points clear of Ulster in Conference B, although the province have a game in hand.

Friday's loss halted a run of six straight Pro14 wins for Richard Cockerill's men, but Nel believes only minor tweaks will have them firing again.

"I don't think the levels dipped, I think one or two things didn't go our way and some silly mistakes we made in the game cost us in the end," the South African-born player said.

"A couple of defensive errors and things on attack as well. We know it's just one person that's maybe not there, and this week we went out and fixed that, and I know the boys are ready.

"It's really important and we know that. The boys work really hard for the whole year and know what is up for grabs. It's just for us to be 100% on Saturday and win this game."

Edinburgh conceded nine penalties to Ulster's five at Murrayfield, and were second-best in the battle for possession at the contact area.

The impressive away backs frequently punctured Edinburgh's midfield too. Ulster made 15 clean breaks (Edinburgh mustered just three) and scored four tries to register a vital bonus point.

Scotland Sevens international Dougie Fife has been deployed on the wing and at full-back this term

Versatile back Dougie Fife says the team have worked hard to address those areas ahead of the visit of the reigning Pro12 champions.

"Our breakdown we were pretty disappointed in at the weekend, we gave away a lot of penalties which put Ulster back in the game," he said.

"First-phase defence, a couple of set-pieces they scored from which we were really disappointed with. We've got high standards and we let ourselves down.

"Defensively, we've been brilliant this year; our stats are right up there in the league.

"But we've looked at the footage of Scarlets and our last game, and it's not big changes, it's just little things and we'll be back where we were."