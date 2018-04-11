Ben Te'o: Worcester Warriors' England and Lions centre to see out contract at Sixways

Saturday's home victory over Newcastle was the first time Ben Te'o has been on a Premiership winning team this season

Worcester Warriors back Ben Te'o has vowed to fulfil his three-year deal at Sixways following a season disrupted by injuries and international commitments.

The England and British & Irish Lions centre, 31, has appeared in just eight Premiership games, having not played for Worcester from October to March.

But after being linked with potential moves elsewhere in the Premiership, he insists that he is staying put.

"I'll 100 per cent be here next year," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"It's a three-year contract I'm on. I'm in year two and I am going to do year three and that's all I can say on that.

"We've got a lot of new guys coming in. There will be a lot of competition. A lot of potential in the back line and that's great for the side."

After playing in Worcester's first six Premiership games of the season, all of which they lost, Te'o then suffered an ankle injury early on in a European Challenge Cup game at home to Brive in October.

It caused him to miss England's autumn internationals but, although he was fit enough for the Six Nations, playing in all five matches, he did not return for Worcester until the heavy defeat at Sale on 24 March.

"I was away on international duty when some of the rumours were coming out," said the converted New Zealand-born former rugby league international. "All I can do is try to do well when I am available to play.

"I have just got to show commitment to play. I am here to see out my contract. Throughout my career every contract I have signed I have seen out."