Mike Haley: Sale full-back given two-week suspension for striking

Mike Haley has made 108 appearances for Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks full-back Mike Haley has been given a two-week suspension after being cited for striking Josh Bassett in their 28-27 win against Wasps.

The 23-year-old, who is to join Irish province Munster in the summer, pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday.

Haley also apologised to Bassett after Friday's incident and will be free to play again for Sale from 1 May.

He will miss Friday's Premiership game at Newcastle and the fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park on 28 April.