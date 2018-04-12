Tyler Gendall: Prop to rejoin Cornish Pirates after season at Bristol
- From the section English Rugby
Prop forward Tyler Gendall is to return to the Cornish Pirates in the summer after a season at rivals Bristol.
The 23-year-old made 51 appearances for the Pirates before his summer move, having also been on loan at Harlequins.
But he struggled to make an impact at the league winners - his only start came against the Pirates in September.
"He'd like to be in a more competitive squad for him and challenge for a starting position in the Championship," said Pirates coach Alan Paver.
"He's a great character, he's a dogged player, he's a very tough man when it comes to the nitty gritty and he's a fine scrummager on both side of the scrum," Paver added to BBC Radio Cornwall.
"I think he'll be a tremendous addition next season and it's great to see him back."