Harry Sloan: Centre to leave Harlequins for Ealing Trailfinders

Harry Sloan has featured three times for Harlequins this season, running in two tries

Harlequins centre Harry Sloan will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season to join Ealing Trailfinders.

The 23-year-old has scored five tries in 36 appearances for Quins since making his debut in 2012.

"Harry has made a notable contribution since he graduated from the academy," director of rugby John Kingston said.

"His energy and determination will be missed at the club but we wish him every success with his next move."