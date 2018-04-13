Gareth Steenson: Joe Simmonds emergence spurs on both Exeter fly-halves

Gareth Steenson has been a replacement in Exeter's last four games in which Joe Simmonds has started

Exeter fly-half Gareth Steenson says the emergence of Joe Simmonds has spurred on both players.

Simmonds, 21, was named Premiership Player of the Month for March having helped Exeter win the Anglo-Welsh Cup after making his first league start in the win over title rivals Saracens.

"It's great to see Joe performing as well as he has done," Steenson said.

"It only makes me want to play more, it definitely makes Joe want to play more and its an exciting challenge."

Steenson, 33, has been a fixture at fly-half for much of Exeter's time in the top flight.

He kicked the winning points which saw the Chiefs promoted to the Premiership in 2010 and scored the winning penalty in extra time as Exeter won their first Premiership title last May.

Joe Simmonds has kicked 51 points in his last four matches

And the Irishman's role in preparing Simmonds for his first start against Saracens was praised by Rob Baxter after the game in which the youngster impressed.

"I've worked with Joe now for nigh-on two years so we have got that relationship," Steenson added to BBC Sport.

"But we have those relationships going on throughout the squad, it's not just in my position.

"Older guys tend to pass on knowledge and bring young fellas through and it's great whenever you see it happening.

"He's a very level-headed kid, there's things in his game - he takes everything in his stride really well and he's still very young in his development.

"He's been Player of the Month in the Premiership and to have those sort of attributes at 21 years of age is great for the club as for years to come this could be the guy running the club and hopefully winning Europeans cups and all that."