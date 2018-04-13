Chris Robshaw: Harlequins playing for pride ahead of John Kingston exit

Chris Robshaw has won 64 international caps for England, captaining the side on 42 occasions

Harlequins flanker Chris Robshaw hopes the club can end the Premiership season on a high for outgoing director of rugby John Kingston.

This week it was announced that Kingston, 58, will leave at the end of the campaign after two years in charge.

"It is about going out there for the last three games of the season and trying to give him a good send-off," former England captain Robshaw said.

"We know unfortunately we can't make the top six. Now it is about pride."

Kingston, who has spent 17 years on the coaching staff at The Stoop, had signed a new deal with the south-west London club in January.

He led Quins to sixth in the table and qualification for the European Champions Cup last season, but a poor run of form in 2017-18 has seen his side win just seven Premiership matches out of 19.

But Robshaw, 31, thinks the players deserve as much criticism as Kingston for their dip in form.

"I think it is unfair for everything to be pointed at him," he said.

"As a collective, from the top guy to the bottom guy and as a unit, we have not produced and unfortunately, being the top man, he [Kingston] has taken the stick.

"It is something we are going to have to address in the off-season to hopefully make sure it doesn't happen again."

John Kingston joined the coaching staff at Harlequins in 2001 and took over as director of rugby in April 2016

Meanwhile, Kingston has insisted he is committed to helping the squad finish the season strongly despite his impending departure.

"I am as energised about the next three weeks as at any point," he said.

"For me it is so important we try and maximise what we can do.

"I will give my all and when we finish on May 5 then I will start to think about what is the right thing for me."