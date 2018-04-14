Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie wants chance to right wrongs against Scarlets

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie was unhappy with some of the officiating in the win over Connacht

Dave Rennie says his Glasgow side would love to play defending champions Scarlets in the Pro14 play-offs.

Glasgow were thumped 26-8 by the Welsh side last weekend, but rebounded to beat Connacht 35-22 to secure top spot in Conference A and a home semi-final.

"It would be fantastic to come back here with the likelihood of playing someone like Scarlets," Rennie said.

"We were poor against them and we'd be rapt to get the opportunity to right the wrong."

Stuart Hogg, Alex Dunbar, Fraser Brown and Henry Pyrgos all crossed the whitewash, with Peter Horne kicking 15 points, as Warriors secured a bonus-point win over the Irish side on Friday night.

Rennie was pleased with elements of his side's display, particularly the attacking play which yielded three first-half tries, but says it was all about getting the win to secure the home semi-final.

"It was a pretty solid first 45 minutes," the New Zealander told BBC Scotland.

"A pretty frustrating second half, but we did enough to get the job done and that was key.

"That's why we kicked a lot of penalties in the first half because it was all about getting a win, and if we picked up a bonus point that was good.

"Nice that we know we're going to be at home in a few weeks' time."

Glasgow had prop Alex Allan sin-binned and conceded a penalty try in the second half as Connacht applied pressure at the scrum, but Rennie was unhappy with how Frank Murphy refereed that area of the game.

"It's an issue across the competition, across Europe to be honest, that quite often tightheads are allowed to angle," he said.

"You can see it from the set, they're already angled across, the loosehead shuffles sideways and the scrum always goes that way because it has nowhere else to go. Our loosehead has got nowhere to push on because their tighthead is disappearing in sideways.

"If you force teams to push straight we'll get good scrums to work off. If you allow tightheads to angle in and shuffle across, that [scrums having to be reset] is what happens."

Finn Russell and Ali Price were dropped after poor performances in Wales last week, and Rennie thought their replacements, Horne and Pyrgos, "had really strong games".

Finn Russell came on in the second half as Glasgow ran out winners against Connacht

For his part, man-of-the-match Horne was pleased the team responded positively after their much-maligned display in Llanelli.

"We were disappointed last week, we created a few chances and didn't take them," Horne said.

"Tonight we had that clinical edge to us, converted a few into scores having got on the end of a few line breaks.

"Everyone is a bit bi-polar. After last week we're the worst team in the competition.

"It's nice to show we've still got a bit about us, we can score tries and nobody will fancy coming here.

"We've got two games [against Ulster and Edinburgh] to get the momentum going again and we can look forward to that home semi with our fans behind us."