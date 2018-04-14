Scarlets and Wales hooker Phillips to retire at end of season

Emyr Phillips made an appearance off the replacements bench in the Scarlets' 2017 PRO12 final victories.

Scarlets and Wales hooker Emyr Phillips will retire at the end of the season to concentrate on a coaching career.

The 31-year old has made 152 appearances for Scarlets since making his debut for the region in March 2009.

Phillips made three appearances for Wales, making his debut against Japan.

"Making the decision to retire and hang up my playing boots has not been an easy one but I feel that the time is right to turn my attention and focus to coaching and bow out on my own terms."

Phillips is now going to continue his roles as a coach with Scarlets' under-18 side and Llanelli RFC.

As a player he also represented his hometown club Llandovery 130 times having made his debut with the Drovers. He scored 21 tries in 282 appearances for Llandovery and the Scarlets but his career was hampered by injuries.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Llandovery and the Scarlets, players, coaches and backroom staff, for all their support over the last ten years; the medical and conditioning staff at the region have been fantastic through those difficult periods with long-term injuries.

"Being a part of the Guinness PRO12 championship winning squad was an honour and being able to lift the trophy with this group of players, after many years of hard work, was an experience I'll treasure forever."