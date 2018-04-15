Second-string Scarlets 'paid ultimate price' against Edinburgh - Pivac

Second-place Scarlets have only a single-point advantage over Edinburgh in Conference B

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac insists he has no concerns over the depth of his squad after a second-string line-up was hammered by Edinburgh.

With next weekend's European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster looming, Pivac made 13 changes to the side that beat Glasgow 26-8 last week.

His team shipped eight tries in a 52-14 Pro14 trouncing - the 38-point margin of defeat was Scarlets' second-worst in league history.

"If it was a big game, we would have a different side out - simple as that," Pivac told BBC Sport.

"A lot of guys got an opportunity, we're looking at the future for some of them, and we'll go away and have a look at that.

"There'll be a lot of great learning for a lot of young players, and a lot of players who have a bit more experience probably didn't play as well as they would have liked.

"Across the board they need to review that as individuals on Monday, but our main focus now is a big game next week.

"Pretty much the starting line-up is back at home, working on a few things and getting ready for Monday."

Pivac said he was "very disappointed" to have conceded so many points

Edinburgh ran in four tries in 24 first-half minutes, capitalising on the ring-rust and slack tackling in the Scarlets' ranks.

Tom Varndell and Dan Jones scored before the break, but they were the only points the region mustered throughout the 80 minutes.

Despite spending much of the second period in home territory, Scarlets conceded four further tries, and with one round of fixtures remaining, have only a single-point advantage over Edinburgh in second place in Conference B.

Pivac lamented his side's poor ball retention, with two of Edinburgh's tries coming directly from turnovers.

He said: "There were some good things; the territory was fantastic in the second half. They were very, very clinical, had more experience than we had on the park, and they punished us from turnovers.

"I'm really disappointed with the start because we fell off too many tackles, we were disjointed in our defensive effort, we weren't in the right system - some people were playing a different system.

"I guess that's what you get when you put a group of players together and you have a couple of training runs.

"Certainly I expected a little bit more and to concede 26 early points was not what we were after.

"To come back and get the 14, we went in and talked about that at half-time. It was important we started the second half well and we certainly got the territory we were after, but [we conceded] those turnovers and they punished us."

"We weren't good enough at the breakdown, we didn't win enough collisions and we paid the ultimate price."