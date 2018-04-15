Edinburgh: Richard Cockerill relishes date with Glasgow to decide 'Scotland's best team'

Edinburgh wing Duhan van der Merwe scored two of their eight tries in Saturday's win over Scarlets

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill is relishing the prospect of taking on Glasgow at Murrayfield in a fortnight to decide 'Scotland's best team'.

The capital side may need a point from their final Pro14 game of the season to clinch a play-off spot, if Ulster earn bonus-point wins in their two matches.

Cockerill believes their 52-14 win over Scarlets "puts pressure on to Ulster".

"It's a big ask but it is still do-able, so we have to concentrate and not think our season is over," he said.

"We have got quite a big game here to come. I keep hearing from Glasgow that they are the best team in Scotland. Well, in a couple of weeks we will put it to the test, won't we? That will be a bit of fun - I am looking forward to it.

"We would love to be the play-offs. We are probably ahead of where we thought we would be. Qualifying for Europe [the Champions Cup] would be fantastic for this club - going to dine with the big boys and seeing where we at, and developing a group of players in the best 20 teams in Europe rather than outside it.

"Glasgow are a great team. They have proved it week in, week out in the competition. So we want to be competing with those teams, we want to be in the play-offs.

"If we get there, we will probably go to Munster and what a great experience if we get that far. We would go to Thomond Park and give it our best shot and try to win. Is it realistic? We will have to see. But we just have to go and do our best, bust a gut and see how far we can go."

Edinburgh inflicted a first Pro14 defeat of the season, 18-17, on Glasgow on 23 December at Murrayfield, before the Warriors levelled their 1872 Cup series with a 17-0 victory at Scotstoun a week later.

They meet again at Murrayfield on Saturday, 28 April (19:35 BST), when Edinburgh could yet finish as high as second in Conference B, were they to beat Glasgow and Scarlets - currently a point ahead - fail to win at Dragons in their final regular-season game.

"We are taking strides in the right direction, but we have not qualified for the play-offs yet, or Europe [the Champions Cup]," Cockerill told BBC Scotland after their thumping win on Saturday.

"But eight tries... it's a fantastic day for us. We have just got to keep working hard at our game. We are so, so far away from where we need to be to compete with Glasgow and Leinster and Munster and Scarlets, who are a great side.

Mark Bennett, who scored a try for Edinburgh against Scarlets, could face his old club Glasgow at Murrayfield

"We have got to take into context, it was their second team and they have got bigger fish to fry at this point. But it is better than squeezing by them by a point, isn't it?

"I was pretty blunt this week and before the game. I got to the point where I was a bit bored of putting my arm around them and rubbing their backs and seeing if they were OK. I said, 'We have just got to win, like toughen up. Go and put your best game out there, work as hard as you can, and see if we are good enough to win'.

"When you first start, you don't know if you are going to be good enough.

"You just have to go out there and do it, just man up. I said we'd find out a lot about ourselves because it was a tough one. If we'd lost to that Scarlets side, we would have been in a deep, deep hole."

The only downside for Edinburgh were injuries which forced off full-back Blair Kinghorn and flanker Jamie Ritchie at the end of the first half.

"We are assessing Blair's knee," Cockerill added. "I don't think it is too bad by the looks of it. He just scared himself a little bit.

"I am hoping that will be alright but we will see. Jamie's was just a dead leg."