Deposed Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury 'better & hungrier'

Magnus Bradbury ran in one of eight Edinburgh tries in Saturday's thumping of Scarlets

Magnus Bradbury believes he has emerged a more determined player after being stripped of the Edinburgh captaincy.

Aged just 22, the back-row was Richard Cockerill's surprise choice of skipper at the start of the season.

The Edinburgh boss removed Bradbury from the role less than two months into the campaign when the player injured his head in a fall during a night out.

"Cockers said it was down to me how I reacted to it and made it clear just to focus on the rugby," Bradbury said.

"I think I've done that. It's just made me even more hungry to try and get back in the team and put in the performances on the pitch."

'That was a fair reaction'

The powerful back-row has made 15 appearances since returning to the team - and delivered a man-of-the-match display in Edinburgh's dismantling of a second-string Scarlets side on Saturday.

Bradbury was named captain by Richard Cockerill at the start of the season

The win followed chastening home defeats by Cardiff Blues [in the European Challenge Cup] and Ulster [in the Pro14] and moves Cockerill's side within touching distance of a first-ever league play-off.

They sit nine points clear of Ulster - who have a game in hand - in third place in Conference B and a solitary point behind second-placed Scarlets, with one round of fixtures remaining.

Bradbury made 21 metres with ball in hand in the Murrayfield romp, scoring a try, and contributed 18 tackles in defence.

"Outstanding," he said of Edinburgh's performance. "We can always get better, but Cockers asked us for a reaction from [defeats by] Ulster and Cardiff Blues and I think we all saw that was a fair reaction.

Edinburgh put much-changed Scarlets to the sword at Murrayfield, with Sam Hidalgo-Clyne scoring 15 points

"I was happy with my performance, but it's never an individual, it's always a team effort.

"We've had a tough week from the last couple of results, but we've stuck together as a team and put in a performance.

"Cockers has made it clear there's competition in every position, boys, if they don't play well, will get dropped to the bench or from the squad completely and it's down to them to improve to get back in the team."

'It'd be good to beat the Weegies'

Edinburgh never finished higher than eighth in the old Pro12, despite occasional forays into the latter stages of both the top and second-tier European competitions.

They host rivals Glasgow Warriors on 28 April, the final day of the regular season, knowing second place and a home semi-final is not beyond them should Scarlets slip up against Dragons.

Edinburgh are one of only three teams to beat Glasgow Warriors in this year's Pro14

This term, they have beaten all four Irish provinces for the first time in 11 years and Bradbury believes the players are far fitter, and much happier, than in seasons past.

"We're in a position we've not been in ever with the club and that's the framework Cockers has put in place," Bradbury said. "But it's down to our hard work and the hard work from the other coaches as well.

"We can still get overtaken by Ulster and they've got a game in hand, but this victory will have helped us. It'd be good to beat the Weegies, but we'll go out there with all guns blazing.

"We've shown this whole season we're capable of winning the big games. I can't remember the last time we've beaten all the Irish teams. We've proven it.

"It's just the consistency we're looking for now, it's when the games matter and the pressure's on, like today, like last week and the week before, to grasp it with performances.

"As a pack, as a team we're miles fitter than we were last year. It's the tail end of the season and we've got only a couple of injuries, whereas last year, the injury list was upwards of 10, so our resilience is good as well."