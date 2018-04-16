Tom Arscott: Newcastle sign former Sale winger from next season

Tom Arscott made his Premiership debut for Bristol in 2007

Newcastle have signed former Bristol, Worcester and Sale winger Tom Arscott.

Arscott, 30, has scored 29 Premiership tries in 104 games and will move to Kingston Park from French club Rouen ahead of next season.

"It's a league I always wanted to return to, and I feel I have something to offer Newcastle," he said.

Arscott had his contract at Sale terminated in January 2017 when he was found guilty of passing on team information before a game with Bristol.

He met with his older brother Luke, who was playing for Bristol, at their team hotel the night before their Premiership match at Sale, which Bristol narrowly won.

A subsequent Rugby Football Union (RFU) investigation found him guilty and handed him a written warning.

It concluded Bristol were aware of some of Sale's defensive tactics, but there was "no evidence to demonstrate" a change in strategy.

"With the way things were left at Sale, I was desperate to get the opportunity come back to the Premiership and prove myself a little bit," Arscott added.

"Thankfully Dean Richards has given me that chance.

"Rouen has been great and I've enjoyed my time there, but I always knew the Premiership was where I really wanted to be."